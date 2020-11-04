J. Cole & Rick Ross Praise Rising Rapper Morray’s “Quicksand”

A hit can emerge in the blink of an eye — especially in today’s era where promoting music is a more accessible process than ever before. With a little word of mouth working overtime, an unsigned rapper could very well find themselves with a viral phenomenon under their belt. From the look of it, emerging Fayetteville, North Carolina rapper Morray in on the verge of a major look, thanks to his rapidly-rising single “Quicksand.”

Following its release this past Thursday, HipHopDX caught J. Cole sliding into Morray’s comment section with some hefty praise for his fellow North Carolina emcee. “This shit AMAZING,” pens Cole, alongside an abundance of mind-blown and rocketship emojis. “Damn bro, blessed g thank you so much,” replied Morray, sparking many to speculate as to whether a Dreamville signing stood in his future.

Even if such a possibility is on the table, perhaps Morray will find himself embroiled in a bidding war, if only to lock down distribution; at this time, Morray appears signed to the Pick Six label. It would appear that Rick Ross was also keeping a watchful eye on the rapper’s IG page, offering up some fire emojis in the comment section of a recent post. In fact, many in the industry have started to take notice, with Marshmello taking to Twitter to offer some praise to “his boy” for his hit-in-the-making.

As it stands, “Quicksand” is currently sitting at a little under 200k views, but don’t be surprised to see that number climb as Morray gains further traction. What do you think of this one — are Cole, Rozay, and Marshmello correct in their assessment? Is Morray set for big things come 2021?