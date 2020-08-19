Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

50 Cent Details His 8 New TV Shows, New Music, & Setting His Son Up For Success
79
0
Kodak Black Credited By Fans For Starting “WAP”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
953
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole Scores A Bountiful Haul Of Gold & Platinum Plaques

Posted By on August 19, 2020

J. Cole continues to build on his already massive collection of plaques with a slew of new “2014 Forest Hills Drive” certifications.

It’s become impossible to separate J. Cole from his triumphant boast of going “platinum with no features,” but damned if he doesn’t keep doing it again and again. And seldom, if ever, do they actually have features; the rare case of myth mirroring reality. And though some wish that J. Cole would actually allow some guest appearances to line his solo material, nobody can dispute that his existing formula is working wonders. As of today, the Dreamville chieftain has officially secured a gargantuan haul of gold and platinum plaques for his collection. 

 Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

As of today, “No Role Modelz,” “Love Yourz,” “Apparently,” “A Tale Of Two Citiez,” “Fire Squad,” “Intro,” “Hello,” “St Tropez,” “G.O.M.D,” “03 Adolescence,” “Wet Dreamz,” and “January 28th,” have all hit the milestone. Ibrahim H took a moment to reflect on the achievement, maintaining that Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive truly proved to be a game-changer in Cole’s career. Case in point, as he so eloquently puts it, “that shit still going crazy six years later.”

It’s no wonder, really. Cole has always maintained the importance of longevity, and seeing him practice exactly what he preaches is the reason he has maintained his credibility so far. Don’t be surprised to see Cole continue to amass gold and platinum plaques long after he retires — after all, the best music only endures with time as new audiences and generations come to discover it. Congratulations to J. Cole for this latest accomplishment, and may there be many more to come

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Credited By Fans For Starting “WAP”
93 525 7
0
50 Cent Details His 8 New TV Shows, New Music, & Setting His Son Up For Success
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

50 Cent Details His 8 New TV Shows, New Music, & Setting His Son Up For Success
79
0
Kodak Black Credited By Fans For Starting “WAP”
93
0
J. Cole Scores A Bountiful Haul Of Gold & Platinum Plaques
93
0
Method Man & Math Hoffa’s Bar-Heavy Battle Has Arrived
93
0
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1 Million To Celebrate “WAP”
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Money Man Amazon
132
0
Chynna stupKid
119
0
RZA Feat. Ghostface Killah Fighting For Equality
119
0
The Lox Feat. DMX Bout Shit
93
0
Fat Joe Feat. Mase, Eminem, Remy Ma & Lil Jon Lean Back (Remix)
119
0
Nate Dogg Feat. Dr. Dre Your Wife
106
0
Wifisfuneral & Smoove'L Ocean
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
331
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
212
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

50 Cent Details His 8 New TV Shows, New Music, & Setting His Son Up For Success
Kodak Black Credited By Fans For Starting “WAP”
J. Cole Scores A Bountiful Haul Of Gold & Platinum Plaques