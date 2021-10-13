Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole Shows His “Mt. Rushmore Of Rap” During The Off-Season Tour

Posted By on October 12, 2021

You ever wonder who J. Cole would name on his Mt. Rushmore? He creatively showed his answer during a recent tour stop.

We’re in the thick of The Off-Season Tour and J. Cole continues to wow arenas that host thousands of adoring fans. The acclaimed rapper added 21 Savage and Morray to his lineup, making for an epic live performance that has been shared across social media platforms near and far. We have previously reported on surprise, unforgettable The Off-Season Tour moments including appearances from Future and Drake. The latter even dubbed Cole one of the greatest to ever pick up a mic.

Last night (October 11), the tour touched down in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, and Vibe reports that during J. Cole’s set, he addressed those Mt. Rushmore conversations in his own way.

J. Cole
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

“I wanted to be able to come to this level of place and give y’all the f*cking bars, the real ill bars,” the rapper reportedly said. “’Cause I’ve been coming to Dallas for a really long time and I know people really appreciate the bars, the art of putting these f*cking words together. I gotta step on this stage in front of thousands of people and still be able to be true to who I am and what I love.”

Additionally, Cole showed an image of his Mt. Rushmore of Rap, and he didn’t just take up one space, but all. Check out a photo from a fan in the audience below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172 525 13
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
1046
0
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote “No Photos” For Pop Smoke
265
0
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Funk Flex Freestyle #167
132
0
Soulja Boy Squid Game
146
0
Young Chop Get Hit In They Sh*t
212
0
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa Citi Trends
212
0
NBA OG 3Three Cardio
159
1
Offset Jim Feat. Aitch Chinese K
132
0
Maxo Kream GREENER KNOTS
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
79
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
132
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Jhene Aiko “One Of Dem Nights” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report