HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole Spotted Working Out With The Orlando Magic

Posted By on September 22, 2021

J. Cole is putting in work with the Orlando Magic this off-season.

Earlier this summer, J. Cole made one of his longtime dreams come true when he officially became a professional basketball player for the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League. After averaging five points, three assists, and five rebounds over the course of three games, the Off-Season rapper suddenly left the team due to an undisclosed “family obligation.”

Now, roughly five months later, it looks like J. Cole is still pursuing his basketball career after all.

Jermaine Cole #15 of the Patriots Basketball Club looks on against the Gendarmerie National Basket Clubduring the second half at Kigali Arena on May 19, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.
Nicole Sweet/BAL/Basketball Africa League/Getty Images

The rapper was recently spotted working out with the Orlando Magic, who finished second to last in the 2020-2021 NBA season despite a decent eigth-place run in the 2019-2020 season. No info has yet been revealed about whether the Orlando Magic is seriously considering signing the rap superstar, but the team did make several posts about the rapper following his workout.

In addition to behind-the-scenes photos, the Orlando Magic also shared a video alongside the caption “p u n c h i n ‘ . t h e . c l o c k” that showed Cole doing various drills with the team. Check out the footage from J. Cole‘s recent workout with the Orlando Magic below.

Do you think that this is just a clever way for the Orlando Magic to get its fan base excited? Or should the team really consider signing J. Cole to its roster?

Via HNHH

