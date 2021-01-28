Rap Basement

J. Cole Turns 36

Posted By on January 28, 2021

Happy 36th birthday to Dreamville’s own, the mind behind “The Off Season,” “2014 Forest Hills Drive,” and many more — J. Cole.

Another year has passed, and unlike the one before, 2021 is said to bring at least notable — and potentially game-changing– difference: new music from J. Cole. And if his recently-teased schedule is any indication, the Dreamville rapper could very well be sitting on a few projects, including the first one up, The Off-SeasonAs rumors of an imminent release continue circling, Cole has once again hit that annual milestone, closing the books on another year and celebrating his thirty-sixth birthday. 

J. Cole

Suzi Pratt/WireImage/Getty Images

As Benny The Butcher once rapped, “it’s a man’s world — you at your best when you’re middle-aged.” Cole is the prime example of the latter claim, continuing to lead the game by example from behind the mic and beyond the booth. Many continue to eagerly hang on the rapper’s every word, with his upcoming project easily tapped as one of the year’s most anticipated drops. It’s clear that Cole is seen as a legend by many, to the point where the influx of birthday wishes of Twitter quickly led to “GOAT” being one of the morning’s trending topics. 

We’d like to extend our own birthday wishes to Cole, a defining hip-hop writer of our times. On a day on which he’s sure to be surrounded by family and friends, one has to wonder what the Dreamville leader has lined up. Show some love to Cole in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for any tidings on The Off-Season. Are you looking forward to some new music from the man of the hour? 

 Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images
Via HNHH

