HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J. Cole’s Alter Ego KiLL Edwards Teases New Music

Posted By on October 4, 2020

KiLL Edward makes an announcement on behalf of J. Cole.

Despite how overwhelmingly trash 2020 continues to be, we can’t disregard the fact that many hip-hop titans emerged with new projects. But as we approach the end of the year, we’re left wondering which of the major rappers will be coming through with a new project. Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy is poised to drop in the near future (possibly this month?) while fans have been at the edge of their seats after Kendrick Lamar was spotted shooting a new music video.

In the midst of all of that, J. Cole has been keeping fans waiting for his follow-up to K.O.D. Rumors of The Fall Off have ran rampant over the year while many have expected KiLL Edward, Cole’s alter ego introduced on K.O.D, to come through with some heat. It looks like that may very well be the case since an announcement was made on KiLL Edward’s IG account.

“Damn been off for awhile but ima make sure we end 2020 something special!” The message of Edwards’ IG post reads. “Stay tuned hope y’all ready.”

This could very well be a sign that the follow-up to Lewis Street EP, the two-song pack he unleashed in July. Back in July, Olu of EarthGang revealed that J. Cole’s new album was on the way following a minor delay from the coronavirus. Olu’s comments could’ve very well been said in jest but with the latest announcement from KiLL Edward, perhaps an album is officially on the way. 

Via HNHH

