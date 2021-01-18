Rap Basement

J. Cole’s Manager Shares Photo From “The Off-Season” Video Shoot

Posted By on January 18, 2021

J. Cole’s manager shares a photo from the rapper’s latest video shoot for “The Off-Season”.

J. Cole appears to be making some moves to start the year off, getting tapped into The Off-Season and possibly coming through with the album/mixtape very soon. The North Carolina native listed The Off-Season as the first thing to check off from his album rollout for The Fall Off, which is seemingly leading to Cole’s retirement, and that new era could be well underway because Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, Cole’s manager, is building hype on social media by sharing a picture of the rapper during a recent video shoot.

“Locked in. The Off-Season,” wrote Hamad on Instagram. Cole’s manager took a picture of the artist, in the process of filming one of his new music videos. Obviously, this will generate a ton of hype, especially given the fact that the rapper rarely shares these sorts of updates himself.

Recently, J. Cole has been putting in work, also unveiling his latest sneaker offering with Puma, the RS-Dreamer “Ebony & Ivory”. Some fans of the 35-year-old assume that he could be dropping a pair of kicks to coincide with his new music, but that much has not been confirmed by Cole or anybody on the Dreamville team.

Are you ready for The Off-Season? It looks like it could be coming very soon!

Via HNHH

