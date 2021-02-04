J.I.D Bringing Conway & Denzel Curry Collab Tracks To DSPs

J.I.D’s follow-up to DiCaprio 2, which originally dropped all the way back in 2018, is easily one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. And while little is known for the project, save for the fact that Cordae is a confirmed guest appearance and Benny The Butcher may be interested in connecting, it would appear that the Atlanta rapper is looking to spark a little momentum by expanding his available music collection on all available digital streaming platforms.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

As it happens, J.I.D has confirmed that the Conway The Machine-assisted “Ballads” will be officially added to DSPs at midnight tonight. Originally released in November of 2020, the track marked the first collaboration between J.I.D. and the Griselda movement, highlighting two of the game’s most exciting lyricists of the new generation. Though many fans have already heard this one by now, it’s still nice to have the added accessibility, as it’s especially ripe for the playlist circuit.

He’ll also be releasing the anticipated remix to “Bruuh,” a fan-favorite lyrical clinic previously released in 2017, with an updated verse from Denzel Curry. Die-hard fans have likely already heard snippets of this one, and from the sound of what’s been circulating, Denzel will be a welcome addition indeed; no surprise really, given that Zeltron is also part of the aforementioned wave of brilliant lyricists. At this moment, it’s unclear as to whether J.I.D’s original verses will remain, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them unchanged — and rightfully so, as the man snapped.

Last but not least is the “Cludder” freestyle, which will also be added to DSPs at the stroke at midnight. Suffice it to say, it’s a solid time for J.I.D fans, who have been eagerly waiting for news on his forthcoming album. Check out the announcement tweet below, and sound off if you plan on adding any of these to your existing collections.