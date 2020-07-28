J.I.D Celebrates Collection Of Gold & Platinum Plaques

Dreamville rapper J.I.D. has captured attention as one of the game’s best new lyricists, a quality bolstered by his ability to out-flow at least ninety percent of his hip-hop peers. And while it’s been a few since he dropped off his acclaimed DiCaprio 2 project, fans were granted a healthy dose of J.I.D. on the epic Revenge Of The Dreamers 3. With rumblings of a No I.D.-produced album still in the works, it’s unclear as to what J.I.D will get up to next. In the meantime, however, the ATLien took to Twitter to reflect on his growing plaque collection.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Assembling a list of “Never,” “151 Rum,” “Off Deez,” “Down Bad,” “Costa Rica,” and Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 (the only one to have reached platinum thus far), and Mac Miller‘s “Self Care,” on which he contributed, J.I.D shared a few words on his commercial accomplishments. “This may not be much to a lot of artist but this means the world to me and my team, we been working so hard and I really love and appreciate yal” he writes, promising that the journey will only get crazier with time.

For those fiending for some new music from the emcee, check out his recent “Baguetti,” a single laced in collaboration with Smino and Kenny Beats. Be sure to send some love to J.I.D. in the comment section, and may he find even more commercial success in his future. What’s your favorite track from the Dreamville rapper?