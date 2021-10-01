J.I.D. & EarthGang Connect With The Neptunes

EarthGang and J.I.D both have projects in the works; the former is in the process of crafting Ghetto Gods, while the latter is working on an album that may or may not be called The Forever Story.

Either way, both projects have a few things in common. For one, they each have yet to land a concrete release date. And two, they’re both highly anticipated, likely to spark buzz whenever they ultimately land. Evidently, it would appear that something is afoot with one of the two, as EarthGang recently shared an intriguing picture of a recent studio session with The Neptunes.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though the clip doesn’t feature any sound — Wowgr8 can be seen vibing to some music, however — the duo confirms that they’re currently locked in with J.I.D, Pharrell Williams, and Chad Hugo. “What you think this gon sound like?” asks the caption, a fair question we’re eager to hear the answer to.

Interestingly enough, the Dreamville artists aren’t the only ones linking up with P and Chad, who once set the game ablaze as The Neptunes. Pusha T was recently seen at their studio ahead of his new album release, and from the sound of it, The Neptunes will be playing a major role on that one.

While it’s uncertain as to whether or not they’re doing multiple songs with J.I.D and EarthGang or simply one, either way, it’s bound to be a welcome addition to whatever album it ends up on. Check out the picture from the recent studio session below.