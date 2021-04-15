Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

J.I.D Working On New Album With Denzel Curry, Smino, Buddy & More

Posted By on April 15, 2021

J.I.D shares a slideshow of behind-the-scenes “album mode” pictures and videos, featuring Denzel Curry, Smino, Buddy, and more.

J.I.D’s The Forever Story, provided he opts to retain that title, is easily one of hip-hop’s most anticipated albums. Presumably set to drop later this year, J.I.D. has yet to provide much in the way of concrete information surrounding the project. Though he has teased potential collaborations with Benny The Butcher and Cordae, as well as the rumored involvement of No I.D as executive producer, fans have been left speculating as to what the Dreamville lyricist has been cooking up.

As it happens, J.I.D recently took to Instagram to provide an update of sorts, sharing a collection of photos and videos from the ongoing creation of his album. Plenty of familiar faces can be found throughout, including Denzel Curry, 6LACK, Buddy, and Smino, with the latter appearing to have already laid down some vocals for an upcoming track.  

While not included in any of the pictures, producers Jetsonmade and Dem Jointz slid into the comments, which may very well suggest their interest in contributing to the project. “You missing jetson,” writes Jetsonmade, leaving us wondering as to whether or not we’ll see them remedy that before the album wraps. 

J.I.D.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

On a related note, it hasn’t been an entirely dry period for J.I.D fans. The talented emcee recently dropped off his new single “Skegee,” and yesterday he joined forces with Conway The Machine and Ludacris for the Don Cannon produced banger “Scatter Brain.”  Given the chemistry he and The Machine have clearly developed on wax, it would certainly be nice to see them go for the hat trick when The Never Story rolls around.

Stay tuned for more news on J.I.D’s upcoming album, clearly still in the creation stages if these photos are any indication, and sound off if you’re eager to hear what he’s been working on. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over