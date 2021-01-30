J. Prince Addresses Rumor That Harry-O Co-Founded Rap-A-Lot: “That’s A Lie”

They’ve been set free from charges, but that hasn’t stopped the conversation about Lil Wayne and Kodak Black‘s pardons. Charlamagne Tha God has already stated that he doesn’t blame Weezy for posing for a photo with Donald Trump during the 2020 election season, and recently, Boosie Badazz added that he believed Wayne was playing chess with Trump while everyone thought it was just checkers.

Kodak has celebrated his release by getting his lawyer’s name tattooed on the side of his hand, and both he and Wayne have publicly thanked the former president for their pardons. Discussions remain about whether or not partnering with Trump was the best idea, but it sounds as if Rap-A-Lot Records icon J. Prince agrees that people have to do what they have to do to stay out of prison.

Prince sat down with The Breakfast Club and was asked to share his thoughts about the pardons. “I’m happy for both of those brothers,” said Prince. “I’m a full-blown fan for homies getting out of the pigpen. I’m not mad about that. I think more presidents need to do things like that.” He also spoke about Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, who received a pardon after serving decades behind bars on attempted murder charges.

There have been rumors that Harry-O was involved with Rap-A-Lot, and Charlamagne asked if the Death Row icon was a founder of his label, as well. “Never,” answered Prince. “That lie need to be cleaned up. Harry-O never had no business whatsoever where Rap-A-Lot was concerned. The only thing we ever done in the music industry together was he took the Geto Boys on tour with a couple dates in L.A. and Oakland with The Fat Boys and Salt-N-Pepa back in the day. And then, that was in 1989 or ’90.”

When speaking about how the rumor of Harry-O’s involvement with Rap-A-Lot began, Prince said, “From what I understand it came out his mouth.” He added that he heard from their mutual friend that it was told to him by Harry-O that he owned the Geto Boys way back when. “That caused me a lot of problems when a man makes that statement, a lie like that.”

“It caused me problems with the DEA, the IRS back in the day because they attacked me based on statements being made that way,” Prince continued. “Of course, there was nothing there to find. I’d like to clear that up more so than me, I hope someday he will clear it up because I think it’d be better for his resumé.”

Prince said that he’s been around long enough to know that in the streets, you “can’t play games with nobody’s money or play games with situations like that.” Watch J. Prince’s clip from The Breakfast Club below.