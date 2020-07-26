Ja Rule Blasts ESPN For “Clout Chasing” After Clowning Him

Ja Rule has often found himself at the receiving end of the Internet’s jokes. Some of it is self-imposed, though. There likely won’t be a day when we forget his involvement in Fyre Festival. His continuous claim that he beat both Eminem and 50 Cent is laughable. But even when he’s being celebrated for his music, he ends up getting dragged.

Earlier today, ESPN reminded the world of that time Ja Rule performed at the half-time show during a Bucks-Timberwolves game. “ARE YOU READY?!” He asked the crowd during that moment only to be met with a lackluster response. “I guess not.”

“Never forget this Ja Rule moment,” the tweet from ESPN read.

Ja Rule was not happy about this since the reality was that his microphone was cut off and that’s why the crowd didn’t respond to him. Taking to his own Twitter account, he blasted the sports outlet for their “unprofessionalism” and accused them of “clout chasing.”

“I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture… whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED,” he tweeted.

“So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes??? @espn clout chasing now lmao,” he added in a separate tweet. “Very disappointed to see how UNPROFESSIONAL and DISRESPECTFUL @espn is allowing their social team to be if your not holding them accountable that means you’re complicit with oblivious slander and defamation to your 35 million plus audience… Duly noted,” he wrote on a separate tweet along with Giannis’ TMZ interview.