Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad

Ja Rule‘s resume only continues to grow with time. From his humble beginnings as a New York lyricist all the way to a bonafide hitmaker in the early millennium, Ja has since looked beyond the music and set his sights on entrepreneurial pursuits. Though not all of his investments have been entirely fruitful — with one in particular casting quite an unfortunate shadow — Ja has since doubled down on the business front, so much so that he recently enrolled in Harvard Business School to seek out higher education.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Now, Jeffrey Atkins can officially add Harvard graduate to his list of accomplishments, taking to Twitter to share a glimpse of his new diploma. “I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut…” captions Ja, having officially completed the Harvard Business School Online Certificate Program. It’s not clear as to how long he’s been actively participating in the program, but it’s not exactly surprising to see him looking to brush up on a few fundamentals. Especially given how busy he has been getting in the stock market, having been vocal in his assessment of the ongoing Gamestop chaos.

Regardless of how you might feel about the Murder Inc. hitmaker, who has been at the center of a few notable moments in hip-hop history, it’s cool to see Ja getting into his academic bag. Check out his announcement below, and be sure to show some love to Ja Rule in the comments below.