Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
53
0
Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12639
1
Wiz Khalifa
1879
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad

Posted By on February 2, 2021

Ja Rule has officially secured himself a diploma from the Harvard Business School, taking to Twitter to celebrate the milestone.

Ja Rule‘s resume only continues to grow with time. From his humble beginnings as a New York lyricist all the way to a bonafide hitmaker in the early millennium, Ja has since looked beyond the music and set his sights on entrepreneurial pursuits. Though not all of his investments have been entirely fruitful — with one in particular casting quite an unfortunate shadow — Ja has since doubled down on the business front, so much so that he recently enrolled in Harvard Business School to seek out higher education. 

Ja Rule

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Now, Jeffrey Atkins can officially add Harvard graduate to his list of accomplishments, taking to Twitter to share a glimpse of his new diploma. “I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut…” captions Ja, having officially completed the Harvard Business School Online Certificate Program. It’s not clear as to how long he’s been actively participating in the program, but it’s not exactly surprising to see him looking to brush up on a few fundamentals. Especially given how busy he has been getting in the stock market, having been vocal in his assessment of the ongoing Gamestop chaos.

Regardless of how you might feel about the Murder Inc. hitmaker, who has been at the center of a few notable moments in hip-hop history, it’s cool to see Ja getting into his academic bag. Check out his announcement below, and be sure to show some love to Ja Rule in the comments below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
53 525 4
0
When God And The Devil Spit Bars
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
53
0
Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad
79
0
When God And The Devil Spit Bars
106
0
Doja Cat Skyrockets Up Billboard Hot 100 After Viral TikTok #SilhouetteChallenge
119
0
Freddie Gibbs Teases ScHoolboy Q Collab This Friday
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Future Stick Talk
40
0
Eric Bellinger Only You
199
0
Lupe Fiasco Kara Walker
649
0
Victoria Monet F.U.C.K.
212
0
Yxng Bane Feat. M Huncho & Nafe Smallz Dancing On Ice
397
0
Big Boi Apple Of My Eye
172
0
DreamDoll Different Freestyle
344
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
66
0
Nechie “Stackin It” Video
172
0
Rich The Kid Feat. Mulatto, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose “Nasty” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad
When God And The Devil Spit Bars