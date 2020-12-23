Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want Verzuz Smoke

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Ja Rule doesn’t think a Verzuz battle against 50 Cent will come to light.

If you don’t think that Ja Rule would dominate the Verzuz stage — just think of how hard “Always On Time” or “Holla Holla” would hit — then you’re lying to yourself. The rapper has been thrown around in conversations for the hit-for-hit battle, most commonly being mentioned alongside his rival 50 Cent. If Timbaland and Swizz Beatz managed to get Gucci Mane and Jeezy in the same room, they could do it for Ja and Fif. According to Ja though, his proposed opponent isn’t ready for the smoke and, thus, likely will not accept the battle.


Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ja Rule Verzuz 50 Cent would destroy the internet, but Ja Rule doesn’t think it will ever happen. During his talk with HipHopDX, the rap icon spoke about the possibilities of him going up against the G-Unit head honcho, to which he said:

“Everybody don’t want the smoke. Everybody don’t want the smoke.”


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ja went on to say that it won’t be too hard to entice him to participate in a hits face-off, saying that all it would take is a phone call from the organizers. However, he doesn’t believe that his battle will be with Fiddy.

“That ain’t gone happen,” he said. “I got heat. And let me tell you something. When I do my shows, I can rock– it’s like an hour of straight hit records. No filler. All crab meat, n***a. All meat in that crab cake, n***a. It’s all meat, n***a.”

Who do you think will end up taking on Ja Rule for Verzuz?

Via HNHH

