Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159
0
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1204
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ja Rule Steps Up To Save The Day

Posted By on January 7, 2021

After the storming of the Capitol building plunged America into a chaotic state of uncertainty, Ja Rule emerged in a superhero’s confident pose.

It’s no secret that the genius of Dave Chappelle withstands the test of time, but who knew his iconic “Where’s Ja Rule?” bit would endure so thoroughly? Even to this day, whenever a monumental occurrence happens beyond the realm of music, there’s always someone inquiring as to the whereabouts of the Murda Inc icon. Following yesterday’s storming of the Capitol building by rampant Trump supporters, an incident that left many in the hip-hop community reacting to the chaos, the masses were curious as to whether or not Ja Rule would indeed emerge to play the savior.

Ja Rule

Jason Kempin/Getty Images  

Luckily, Ja did not disappoint in that regard. With uncertainty running rampant across the timeline, the darkest hour was granted a sliver of light as Ja Rule himself emerged to turn chaos into order. “I know y’all need me at a time like this I won’t let us down…” he writes, an allusion to the Dave Chappelle bit that has stuck with him for all these years. And judging by the chosen emojis, it’s clear that Ja possesses a refreshing dose of self-awareness, not to mention the ability to have a chuckle at his own expense. Refreshing qualities to see from a rapper, really. 

Of course, Ja’s comedic response stands in stark contrast to the sobering reality that many have been grappling with. It didn’t take long for many to notice a disturbing double standard, particularly surrounding the treatment issued by police to the primarily white rioters. Though the full extent of the legal ramifications are yet to be seen, don’t be surprised to see the fallout of the Capitol riots lingering for some time, sparking deeper conversations about race in America. Heavy though circumstances may feel, there will always some levity to balance things out — check out Ja Rule’s message below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132 525 10
0
T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
159
0
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
132
0
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Certified Platinum
172
0
Lil Durk Pledges To Stop “Name Dropping The Dead” In Music
159
0
Fans Claim Eminem’s “We Made You” Predicted Capitol Riots
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kelly Clarkson Hold On, We're Going Home (Cover)
159
0
The Game Church For Thugs
79
0
Last Days Feat. Benny The Butcher Tradition
172
0
Marlon Craft At The Door
119
0
Key Glock Off The Porch
93
0
Rick Ross Feat. Styles P Keys To The Crib
212
1
Big E Feat. Wale & DJ Money Feel The Power
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nav Feat. Gunna “Young Wheezy” Video
93
0
Lil Durk Feat. King Von “Still Trappin'” Video
172
0
Tyga “Nigo In Beverly Hills” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T.I. Responds With A Message After Capitol Raid
Maryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder Trial
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Certified Platinum