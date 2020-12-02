Jack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover Art

Jack Harlow has risen to become one of the most exciting young rappers in the game. The 2020 XXL Freshman has been having one hell of a year, popping off on the charts with his hit single “WHAT’S POPPIN” and following that up with his latest record “Tyler Herro”.

As he has been having this monster breakout year, people have been wondering when Jack Harlow would finally come through with his debut studio album. The Kentucky rapper’s Sweet Action tape has been in heavy rotation but fans have been begging him for even more music, and Jack is happy to oblige.

Closing out the year with a big bang, Jack Harlow has just announced that he will be releasing his debut studio album in about a week’s time.

“Thats What They All Say • MY DEBUT ALBUM • OUT DECEMBER 11th,” wrote the budding star on social media. The album is already available for pre-order, containing fifteen songs and including “Tyler Herro” and “WHAT’S POPPIN”.

Jack also shared the cover artwork, which shows him in the back of a limo signing autographs for a group of children lined up at his window. He has his legs up and he’s seated right next to his girl, who lays beside him.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

