Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
106
0
Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1072
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
781
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover Art

Posted By on December 2, 2020

Jack Harlow is releasing his debut studio album “That’s What They All Say” on December 11.

Jack Harlow has risen to become one of the most exciting young rappers in the game. The 2020 XXL Freshman has been having one hell of a year, popping off on the charts with his hit single “WHAT’S POPPIN” and following that up with his latest record “Tyler Herro”

As he has been having this monster breakout year, people have been wondering when Jack Harlow would finally come through with his debut studio album. The Kentucky rapper’s Sweet Action tape has been in heavy rotation but fans have been begging him for even more music, and Jack is happy to oblige.

Closing out the year with a big bang, Jack Harlow has just announced that he will be releasing his debut studio album in about a week’s time.

“Thats What They All Say • MY DEBUT ALBUM • OUT DECEMBER 11th,” wrote the budding star on social media. The album is already available for pre-order, containing fifteen songs and including “Tyler Herro” and “WHAT’S POPPIN”. 

Jack also shared the cover artwork, which shows him in the back of a limo signing autographs for a group of children lined up at his window. He has his legs up and he’s seated right next to his girl, who lays beside him. 


Rich Fury/Getty Images

What are you expecting out of Jack Harlow’s debut studio album? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
106 525 8
0
Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
106
0
Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”
172
0
Jack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover Art
291
0
Spotify Wrapped Results Are Out & Twitter Says It’s Rigged
251
1
Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Could Actually Happen On Verzuz
318
1
More News

Trending Songs

Fivio Foreign Baddie On My Wish List
106
0
Giveon O Christmas Tree
119
0
Rich The Kid So Heartless
146
0
Rotimi Love Somebody
371
0
Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco Real Shit
159
0
Vic Mensa Breathe (Freestyle)
225
0
J-Haze Feat. 21 Savage, 5ive Mics & Just Rich Gates Covid 21
384
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Yungeen Ace Is A Fiend For Jewelry & Designer Goods
119
0
Busta Rhymes “Boomp” Video
291
0
Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
966
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Stuns On The Cover For 2020’s Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
Tory Lanez Amused By Spotify Wrapped Results: “U Didn’t Really Cancel Sh*t”
Jack Harlow Announces Debut Album, Release Date, & Cover Art