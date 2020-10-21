Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
106
0
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1046
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”

Posted By on October 21, 2020

Jack Harlow’s new song is called “Tyler Herro” and it drops tomorrow.

Tyler Herro was an absolute superstar for the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs. Making it all the way to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, the 20-year-old rookie was catching looks from unsuspecting basketball fans who previously didn’t know he could ball out like that.

His performance in the Finals was outmatched and he went a little under the radar but, on the Heat’s way past the Eastern Conference Finals, he was a major part of the team and has proven to be a player to watch out for in coming years.

As such, he’s starting to find his name in rap songs, with Jack Harlow announcing that his next single is titled after the Heat rookie.

“My new single ‘Tyler Herro’ OUT TOMORROW,” wrote Jack Harlow on Twitter, posting pictures with the baby-faced hooper. 

Jack’s love for Herro makes sense, especially given the 20-year-old’s college days as a Kentucky Wildcat. Hailing from Kentucky, Jack knows to keep it homegrown.

After the success of “WHATS POPPIN”, it will be interesting to see if the bubbling rap star can continue his momentum through another chart-rising single. Do you think the 2020 XXL Freshman has what it takes to make another hit song?


Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Stay tuned!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
106 525 8
0
Wendy’s Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem Reference
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
106
0
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
93
0
Wendy’s Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem Reference
93
0
Lil Durk Says Juice WRLD Could Have Been The Next Kanye West
106
0
Reason Praises TDE: “They Hold Me Accountable”
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

NoCap I Can't
66
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
79
0
Lil Gotit Feat. Lil PJ Tellin Ya
93
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone Spicy
119
0
Deante Hitchcock Feat. Guapdad 4000 Déjà Vu
119
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again The Story Of O.J. (Top Version)
93
0
Joyner Lucas Snitch
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
106
0
Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
212
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
Wendy’s Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem Reference