Jack Harlow Celebrates Full Circle Moment On Tour

Jack Harlow‘s recent success has been more steady than you would think. Since 2016, the Kentucky native has been dropping mixtapes and projects, as each new one boosted his stock.

On Saturday (Nov. 20), Jack took to Twitter to reflect on how far he has come in terms of his music and fanbase. He posted a photo of the first date from his first tour in 2018 in Birmingham, AL where there were only a handful of attendees, and contrasted it with his show that was taking place last night in the same city: “This is a photo of me performing at the very first show on my first tour ever. I was in Birmingham, Alabama in January 2018. Tonight is the last show of the tour I’m currently on…and we are finishing in Birmingham. It’s sold out. Thank u.”

Harlow’s sold out show last night took place at Iron City, a venue in Birmingham that holds 1300 people. So, in three years, Jack went from performing for around 15 people, to hundreds.

The last two years, specifically, have been very kind to Jack. His hits like 2020’s “Whats Poppin” and its subsequent remix with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, as well as 2021’s “Tyler Herro” and “Industry Baby” as a feature for Lil Nas X have made him a bonafide superstar.

John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

Nas X explained that Jack’s ambition is the reason he included him on “Industry Baby”: “I love people that have these aspirations for a much bigger place than where they already are, you know? I feel like he’s very much kind of in a situation right now where I feel like I was at a point where like… you know, like he’s already had like a huge moment and more light ahead and I just want to help give him that boost. That’s what I’m hoping this is for him.”

So, while Jack Harlow is a wildly successful talent now, he got here via his determination and trusting the process.

Check out Jack’s tweet below.