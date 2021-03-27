Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Celebrates Lou Williams Atlanta Trade Ahead Of ‘SNL’ Debut

Posted By on March 27, 2021

Harlow took some time away from promoting the forthcoming performance to congratulate his pal.

Jack Harlow and newly traded Atlanta Hawks player Lou Williams stirred a bit of controversy last year when the athlete left the NBA Bubble to attend a funeral in his hometown. While in the A, he stopped by the coveted strip club/restaurant Magic City and snapped a photo with Harlow, raising discussions about whether or not Lou violated any NBA COVID-19 precautions. The rapper seems to have plenty of love for Williams, taking some time out to congratulate him on his recent trade as he prepares for his Saturday Night Live debut. 

 
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Following news of the trade on Thursday (March 25), the Louisville rapper reshared a post from Williams to his Instagram story of the pro-athlete recapping his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, before a second photo in the set showed the baller back in Atlanta Hawks gear. He even revealed he contemplated retirement before the trade went down.  

“Yea, so I thought about retiring yesterday,” Williams captioned the post. “You give so much to an organization and you wake up and boom, it’s no more. Then in true clipper nation fashion I was reminded that my talent and contribution was appreciated and It made me reflect on what’s to come. There’s plenty left in my tank and I’m privileged to continue my career in my backyard. LA, thank you. Love you. Appreciate you. Great times and memories!!! ATL, LouWillVille. Mr. Williams, welcome home.”

Confirming their lasting friendship, the “What’s Poppin” rapper reposted the celebratory post via his own respective social media channel. Harlow is set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live tonight (March 27) alongside host Maya Rudolph. He also recently teased upcoming collabs with rap legends like Eminem, Jay-Z, and André 300, but held back on revealing who the special guest during his performance would be.
Let us know if you’ll be tuning in to the performance down in the comments. 

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny