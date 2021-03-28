Rap Basement

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Gudda Gudda Nina
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
Jack Harlow Delivers Energetic SNL Performance Alongside A Live Band

Posted By on March 28, 2021

Jack Harlow made quite the impression in his SNL debut.

Jack Harlow’s fame has reached astronomical heights over the last year thanks to huge singles like “What’s Poppin” and “Tyler Herro.” At the end of 2020, Harlow came out with his That’s What They All Say project which was heralded by many as one of the strongest performances of the year. He’s also fresh off of the XXL Freshman list, which just goes to show that he is well on his way to becoming a powerhouse for years to come.

When you achieve such success, it only makes sense that Saturday Night Live would come calling, and that is exactly what happened. Last night, Harlow got to be the musical guest on a night where SNL alum Maya Rudolph was hosting. In the video below, Harlow got to perform “What’s Poppin” and “Tyler Herro.”

The performance was done alongside a live band which helped enhance all of the instrumentation. In the end, it made for a great performance that saw Harlow bring some dope energy. Not to mention, he also got to perform again in the later stages of the show, except this time around he did a rendition of “Same Guy.” Overall, it was a successful night for the star, and he certainly gained himself some new fans.

Let us know what you thought of his performances, in the comments below.

Jack Harlow

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Via HNHH

