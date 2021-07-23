Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Fully Supports Lil Nas X “Industry Baby” Nude Shower Scene

Posted By on July 23, 2021

Harlow says he would have been in the scene if aked and Lil Nas X joked about reshooting the visual.

As conversations regarding whether or not DONDA will finally be revealed to the world continue, critics have taken aim at Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” chart-topper released a single on Friday (July 23) that has caused a bit of a ruckus. “Industry Baby” features a look from Jack Harlow and in the music video, the pair play the roles of prisoners who take over a jail. Lil Nas X warned people before the song’s release that the video wasn’t for children, yet still, the public was surprised to see an all-male shower scene that showed Lil Nas X and Co. pulling off their best choreography in the nude.

Nas X has been open about his sexuality since coming out and he’s made sure to incorporate all facets of his life into his art. However, not everyone was accepting, and fans attempted to drag Harlow for approving of the music video’s concept.

The Kentucky rapper came forward on Twitter to share that he fully supports his collaborator. “Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way. If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it.”

After seeing Harlow’s tweet, Lil Nas X added that he wanted a do-over. “Wait!!! i didn’t know! let’s shoot it again! please jack harlow!!! please,” he joked. Then, the pair traded suggestive tweets and quips that further fueled the critics’ controversy, but they didn’t seem to take much notice. Check out these two hitmakers having fun on Twitter below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud