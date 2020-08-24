Jack Harlow Goes Off In New XXL Freshman Freestyle

The freestyles keep coming in.

The 2020 XXL Freshman Class was announced recently and, so far, we’ve gotten freestyle sessions from NLE Choppa, Polo G, Chika, Baby Keem, and Mulatto. Kicking us off this week is none other than Jack Harlow.

“Welcome to the season finale,” starts off the bubbling Kentucky rapper in his freestyle with XXL. He goes on to speak about Black Lives Matter, the protests supporting the movement, all the looting that happened this summer, and more. He also connects back to his own journey, spitting bars about how his goal was once to make millions of dollars and move to California, but now that several parts of the state are suffering from dangerous wildfires, he’s postponing the move.

Jack Harlow was one of the more controversial picks on this year’s list, despite his strength on the Billboard charts. Many people took to social media to say that Jack hasn’t released enough music to be considered for the spot. Vanessa Satten, the Editor-In-Chief of XXL, explained that they took a gamble on Jack Harlow, noting that sometimes, it’s worth it to do so since, next year, there’s a good chance he might actually be too big for the list.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

What do you think of Jack Harlow’s freestyle?