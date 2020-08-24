Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
79
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
688
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
609
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Goes Off In New XXL Freshman Freestyle

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Jack Harlow speaks on Black Lives Matter, protests, looting, and his own life trajectory in his XXL Freshman Freestyle.

The freestyles keep coming in.

The 2020 XXL Freshman Class was announced recently and, so far, we’ve gotten freestyle sessions from NLE Choppa, Polo G, Chika, Baby Keem, and Mulatto. Kicking us off this week is none other than Jack Harlow.

“Welcome to the season finale,” starts off the bubbling Kentucky rapper in his freestyle with XXL. He goes on to speak about Black Lives Matter, the protests supporting the movement, all the looting that happened this summer, and more. He also connects back to his own journey, spitting bars about how his goal was once to make millions of dollars and move to California, but now that several parts of the state are suffering from dangerous wildfires, he’s postponing the move.

Jack Harlow was one of the more controversial picks on this year’s list, despite his strength on the Billboard charts. Many people took to social media to say that Jack hasn’t released enough music to be considered for the spot. Vanessa Satten, the Editor-In-Chief of XXL, explained that they took a gamble on Jack Harlow, noting that sometimes, it’s worth it to do so since, next year, there’s a good chance he might actually be too big for the list.


Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

What do you think of Jack Harlow’s freestyle?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
79 525 6
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
79
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
106
0
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections
132
0
Killer Mike & Jay-Z Connect Over Crip-A-Cola
132
0
Dave East Reflects On “Karma 3,” His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With Nas
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Leikeli47 Zoom
66
0
Tha Alkaholiks Only When I'm Drunk
146
0
Lil Yachty Birthday Mix 5
1072
16
Pries You Ain't Know
1125
11
Ghostface Killah Feat. Hue Hef & Harl3y Feds
1059
16
Mach Hommy Really Weak
1046
14
Mulatto Feat. 42 Dugg Off Top
807
11
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
119
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
728
14
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
741
13
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections