Jack Harlow Incorrectly Identified During GRAMMY Noms

Posted By on November 24, 2020

Jack Harlow was incorrectly listed as the artist Luke James when the GRAMMY Awards announced his nomination.

This is a huge moment for Jack Harlow in his young career as an artist. The Kentucky native is celebrating his first-ever GRAMMY Award nomination for “WHATS POPPIN” but, unfortunately, the moment may feel a little bittersweet because, when the nominations were being called out, his song title was there but his name was incorrectly listed as another artist.

Jack is nominated in the Best Rap Performance category, running against Pop Smoke with “Dior”, Big Sean for “Deep Reverence” with Nipsey Hussle, DaBaby with “BOP”, Lil Baby for “The Bigger Picture”, and Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage” with Beyoncé. It’s a pretty competitive category and we can’t wait to see which way the Recording Academy leans.

While this is all great for Jack Harlow, who is having a breakout year, he’s obviously still somewhat of a stranger to the Academy, who incorrectly listed him as another artist as they were unveiling the category.

As reported by Uproxx, Jack was mistakenly labeled as Luke James, the 36-year-old singer, in this category.

“Still cant believe they put the wrong name for Jack Harlow lmao,” reacted one fan, sharing a picture of the mishap by the Academy.

It’s a pretty embarrassing mix-up but, with the sheer number of nominations that were announced, there was bound to be one that was an error. Thankfully, Jack can still celebrate his nomination. He may just need to bring Luke James on stage with him if he wins the category.

Congratulations to Jack Harlow!

[via]

Via HNHH

