Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
741
2
Friday Fontana Underdog
649
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Names Top 5 Favorite Rappers

Posted By on September 20, 2020

Jack Harlow recently proved himself to be a student of the game, unveiling an impressive list of his top five favorite rappers.

If there’s ever been a timeless hip-hop talking point, it’s the ranking of emcees. Long have artists discussed their formative influences, often diluting things down to a list of either five or ten. While some have grown skeptical about the ranking process altogether, others view it as an effective means of growing closer to their favorite artists; what better way to forge a connection than to find common ground? In any case, XXL Freshman Jack Harlow recently proved himself to be a student of the game, unveiling his top five favorite rappers during an Instagram Q&A. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In what appears to be no particular order, Harlow named Jay-Z, Drake, Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, and a split decision between Kanye West and Eminem. Many unsurprising names to be found, with each of the listed artists being widely respected as lyrical elites. Even Kanye and Drizzy, who have both faced a number of ghostwriting accusations, have proven themselves to be nice with the bars time and again. Of course, both Jay-Z and Eminem have been widely considered to be the greatest rappers alive, so it’s no surprise to see them there. Lil Wayne’s own campaign to crown himself “best rapper alive” earned him no shortage of respect, while Andre 3000 stands tall as one of rap’s most accomplished writers. 

If anything, it proves that Harlow is a man of distinguished tastes. Based on his top five favorites, it’s no wonder he tends to favor a more lyrically-focused style of rapping. Check out his list below, and sound off — do you think Harlow will collaborate with another one of his top five rappers when all is said and done? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93 525 7
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women
132
0
“The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” Named Best Rap Album Ever By Rolling Stone
159
0
Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes To Angela Yee Over Gucci Mane Interview: “It’s Petty”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rittz F***** Up Day
146
0
Loose Kannon Takeoff Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas No Flaggin
132
0
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Hands Up (Outlaws)
106
0
OMB Peezy Yeah
119
0
Da$h Feat. Rob Vicious Bussin
106
0
Redman Time 4 Sum Aksion
119
0
Lloyd They Don't Care
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Say You Love Me” Video
106
0
Conway Feat. Method Man “Lemon” Video
146
0
Duffle Bag Buru Feat. Xanman “Quarterback” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women