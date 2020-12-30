Rap Basement

Jack Harlow Reveals What He’s Changing In The New Year

Posted By on December 30, 2020

Jack Harlow shares his New Year’s resolution ahead of his NYE performance.

Completing his big-time campaign, Jack Harlow is closing 2020 with a performance on one of the grandest stages, albeit virtual this year. On December 31, artists annually get tapped in to perform some of their biggest hits of the year for various networks. Jack will be performing as part of Bud Light Seltzer Sessions’ New Year’s Eve 2021, which is headlined by Post Malone, and he’s reflecting on his incredible year through an interview with Complex, in which he revealed his New Year’s resolution.

“Man, I want to get fit,” said the Kentucky native. “And I’ve made some real strides towards the end of this year, but I just want to hit it into a new gear. I want to get super fit.”

It’ll be important for Jack to stay in shape so he can continue to deliver great performances on stage, especially since some music festivals are looking at 2021 as a potential return year. 

Of course, the “WHAT’S POPPIN” hitmaker also touched on what his performance will look like tomorrow night, confirming that it’ll be something special.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m going to be able to perform some songs that I’ve never performed before,” said Jack. “I dropped an EP right as COVID began, so I’ll probably do some songs from that, too. There’s a lot of songs I’ve been waiting to catch the vibe on. I know it’s digital, but I think it’s going to be special.”

We wish Jack the best of luck with his fitness journey!

[via]

Via HNHH

