Jack Harlow Says He Never Met Controversial “What’s Poppin” Producer JW Lucas: Report

Producer JW Lucas has been on the receiving end of backlash today (July 30) following his controversial comments. Lucas has credits that include working with Lil Dirk, DaBaby, and as a producer for Jack Harlow’s popular single “What’s Poppin.” The White producer caught heat after sent out a series of tweets saying that while Breonna Taylor shouldn’t have been killed by police, it was a “consequence” of being affiliated with drug dealers and letting them use her home as a “trap house.” He also got on Instagram Live with activist Tamika Mallory and told her that he was more qualified to be a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement than she was.

After being dragged ruthlessly on Twitter—including harsh criticisms that came from other hip hop producers and rappers—JW Lucas returned to say that he deleted his original tweet about Breonna Taylor because he was misinformed. He stated that he spoke with Breonna’s sister who told him that her home wasn’t a “trap house” and it’s widely speculated that police falsified reports.

Meanwhile, SOHH reportedly captured a screenshot of Jack Harlow’s response to the unfolding drama. “I’ve never met or spoken to that JW Lucas person. And he didn’t even produce WHATS POPPIN. Jetson and Pooh made it. That’s all.” Meanwhile, it’s reported that production credits include “JetsonMade; Pooh Beatz; JW Lucas; LosTheProducer.”