Jack Harlow Shares “That’s What They All Say” Tracklist: Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Big Sean

Following a long, successful run of his viral hit “What’s Poppin” and its star-studded remix with DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez, Jack Harlow is ready to officially introduce himself with his debut studio album, That’s What They All Say. The Generation Now rapper has been grinding since 2011 when he dropped his first mixtape, Extra Credit, and while Harlow has several EPs and projects under his belt over the years, his fans have been pestering the Kentucky native about his debut release. On Wednesday (December 9), Harlow shared the official tracklist to the album.

Jack Harlow knows how to tap big-time features so it isn’t surprising that he continues that heavy-hitting theme on That’s What They All Say. Features include Big Sean, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, Bryson Tiller, Static Major, and EST Gee. Harlow’s “What’s Poppin (Remix)” is also included as a bonus track.

“This week is very important to me. I didn’t come from outta nowhere. I have fans that have been supporting me for years now,” Harlow penned over on Instagram. “I was selling out shows before Whats Poppin came out. I’ve experimented with my voice, rapped on different types of beats, shifted my subject matter, and even changed the way I look…and y’all stayed with me. Thank you. My debut album, Thats What They All Say, drops this Friday on 12/11.”

Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you’re looking forward to this one.

Tracklist

1. Rendezvous

2. Face Of My City feat. Lil Baby

3. 21C/Delta

4. Funny Seeing You Here

5. Way Out feat. Big Sean

6. Already Best Friends feat. Chris Brown

7. Keep It Light

8. Crème

9. Same Guy feat. Adam Levine

10. Route 66 feat. EST Gee

11. Tyler Herro

12. Luv Is Dro feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller

13. What’s Poppin

14. Baxter Avenue

15. Whats Poppin (REMIX) feat. Da Baby, Lil Wayne, & Tory Lanez **BONUS TRACK**