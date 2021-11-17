Jack Harlow Stops Toronto Concert To Acknowledge Drake Is In Attendance, Calls Him The G.O.A.T.

It’s no secret that Drake is one of Jack Harlow‘s biggest inspirations.

In a recent Complex interview alongside internet comedian Druski, Harlow said that Drake is the greatest rapper of all time, and listed the Six God with Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Eminem and Jay-Z as his biggest musical influences.

The two have publicly interacted on a handful of occasions. Drake showed love on social media when old videos of Harlow rapping as a teenager surfaced online, and Harlow was in attendance for Drizzy’s “Cocaine Cowboys” 35th birthday party out in Los Angeles.

Last night, during his Toronto stop on his Crème de la Crème tour, Harlow took some time to point out that Drake was in attendance, and paid homage to his idol.

“Tonight was a dream come true to me for more than one reason. First off, you sold this b*tch out,” he told the Toronto crowd. “Second, I was halfway through my performance and I seen my idol looking at me, man. Toronto, make some noise for the G.O.A.T. one time!”





Harlow showed a ton of love, Drake acknowledged the heartfelt gesture, and the 2,500 person crowd at Toronto’s new History venue went crazy. It’s yet to be seen if this exchange is a possible sign of a future collaboration, but it’s clear that there is a mutual respect between the two, and based on their respective sounds and content matter of their music, Harlow and Drizzy getting on the same track seems like a natural next step.

What do you think of Harlow calling Drake the G.O.A.T. at the end his Toronto show? Let us know down in the comments.

