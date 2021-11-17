Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
344
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1734
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Stops Toronto Concert To Acknowledge Drake Is In Attendance, Calls Him The G.O.A.T.

Posted By on November 17, 2021

Harlow went north of the border to pay his respects to the Six God.

It’s no secret that Drake is one of Jack Harlow‘s biggest inspirations. 

In a recent Complex interview alongside internet comedian Druski, Harlow said that Drake is the greatest rapper of all time, and listed the Six God with Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Eminem and Jay-Z as his biggest musical influences. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The two have publicly interacted on a handful of occasions. Drake showed love on social media when old videos of Harlow rapping as a teenager surfaced online, and Harlow was in attendance for Drizzy’s “Cocaine Cowboys” 35th birthday party out in Los Angeles. 

Last night, during his Toronto stop on his Crème de la Crème tour, Harlow took some time to point out that Drake was in attendance, and paid homage to his idol. 

“Tonight was a dream come true to me for more than one reason. First off, you sold this b*tch out,” he told the Toronto crowd. “Second, I was halfway through my performance and I seen my idol looking at me, man. Toronto, make some noise for the G.O.A.T. one time!”


Harlow showed a ton of love, Drake acknowledged the heartfelt gesture, and the 2,500 person crowd at Toronto’s new History venue went crazy. It’s yet to be seen if this exchange is a possible sign of a future collaboration, but it’s clear that there is a mutual respect between the two, and based on their respective sounds and content matter of their music, Harlow and Drizzy getting on the same track seems like a natural next step. 

What do you think of Harlow calling Drake the G.O.A.T. at the end his Toronto show? Let us know down in the comments.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
344 525 26
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
344
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
119
0
TIDAL Launches Free Tier, Direct Artist Payouts & Fan-Centered Royalties
225
1
DreamDoll Details Reality TV Origins, Transition To Rap, Coming Out As Bisexual & More
172
0
Cardi B Reacts To Praise From Project Pat
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Loopy Ferrell Feat. Benny The Butcher Back Door
106
0
Cozz Addicted
199
0
Maxwell OFF
225
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
251
0
Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy No Handshakes
185
0
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi & Young Thug Remote Control Pt 2
344
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
212
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
199
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
TIDAL Launches Free Tier, Direct Artist Payouts & Fan-Centered Royalties