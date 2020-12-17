Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97

Following the release of his debut album, That’s What They All Say, Jack Harlow connected with the New York radio legends at HOT 97. As you can imagine, the interview started off hot, with Ebro confronting Harlow about his “white boy games”, and some of the hilarious things that Harlow has shared with his fans on social media. But after some fun and games, the Louisville-native got serious while discussing the topics surrounding Breonna Taylor and her family.

Harlow told Ebro and Rosenburg that the city remains energized and passionate about gaining justice for Breonna Taylor, even though they were disappointed by the judge’s initial rulings. Harlow also talked about how he felt that this year was an important one for all of us, with us finally getting to realize how purposeful we could be. He thinks Louisville is going to continue to fight for what is right, into next year and beyond.

Towards the end of the interview, Jack asked the station to play “Keep It Light“, a fan-favorite, that ended up becoming one of his favorites from the album as well.

To end the interview, the trio discussed potential hair-product endorsements, before ultimately deciding he should just make his own.

What do you think about Jack’s favorite record of the album? And are you here for a Jack Harlow x Pantene collab?