Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97
53
0
YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1072
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
794
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97

Posted By on December 16, 2020

After releasing “Thats What They All Say”, Harlow talked to HOT 97 about the album, his antics, Breonna Taylor and more.

Following the release of his debut album, That’s What They All SayJack Harlow connected with the New York radio legends at HOT 97. As you can imagine, the interview started off hot, with Ebro confronting Harlow about his “white boy games”, and some of the hilarious things that Harlow has shared with his fans on social media. But after some fun and games, the Louisville-native got serious while discussing the topics surrounding Breonna Taylor and her family

Harlow told Ebro and Rosenburg that the city remains energized and passionate about gaining justice for Breonna Taylor, even though they were disappointed by the judge’s initial rulings. Harlow also talked about how he felt that this year was an important one for all of us, with us finally getting to realize how purposeful we could be. He thinks Louisville is going to continue to fight for what is right, into next year and beyond. 

Towards the end of the interview, Jack asked the station to play “Keep It Light“, a fan-favorite, that ended up becoming one of his favorites from the album as well.

To end the interview, the trio discussed potential hair-product endorsements, before ultimately deciding he should just make his own.

What do you think about Jack’s favorite record of the album? And are you here for a Jack Harlow x Pantene collab?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
119 525 9
0
YFN Lucci Laughs Off Shooting Gun On Music Video Set: “I’m Thinking It’s Fake”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97
53
0
YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
119
0
YFN Lucci Laughs Off Shooting Gun On Music Video Set: “I’m Thinking It’s Fake”
106
0
Boosie Badazz Considering Joining Clubhouse
119
0
Jermaine Dupri Calls Da Brat Debut “Difficult,” Questioned If His Career Was “Luck”
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ivorian Doll Clout
106
0
Coi Leray Feat. Dess Dior & Maliibu Miitch Mery Xmas
132
0
Sheff G Proud Of Me Now
79
0
Nate Husser Gang Signs
79
0
Vic Mensa Hit Boy Freestyle
106
0
E-40 & Too Short Triple Gold Sox
318
0
th1rt3en 666 (Three, Six Word Stories)
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YFN Lucci & Mulatto Release Steamy “Wet” Music Video
93
0
Kevin Gates Feat. Dermot Kennedy “Power” Video
119
0
Big Sean Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko “Body Language” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97
YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
YFN Lucci Laughs Off Shooting Gun On Music Video Set: “I’m Thinking It’s Fake”