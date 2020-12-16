Jack Harlow’s First-Week Sales Numbers Revealed

When Jack Harlow first began making noise on a mainstream level, catapulted into the spotlight by the Cole Bennett-directed “What’s Poppin” and a subsequent position on the 2020 XXL Freshman List, many fans were curious as to how the Philadelphia rapper would settle into the game’s eclectic cast of characters. Boasting several attributes befitting of a star, be it an easy-going charisma, a versatile sound, and the ability to craft a mainstream accessible banger, Jack Harlow’s debut album That’s What They All Say had fans and longtime followers curious to observe the follout.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to a report from Akademiks, Harlow’s debut is projected to pull in a total of fifty-two thousand in album-equivalent units sold, placing it beneath Taylor Swift‘s Evermore and Kid Cudi‘s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen (which is projected to move between one-hundred-fifty and one-hundred-seventy five thousand), but still high enough to represent a strong chart position. Considering it’s only a debut album, one that essentially provides a more thorough analysis of everything Harlow is about, the numbers are solid.

One has to wonder how much longevity That’s What They All Say will end up having, provided Harlow opts to keep the momentum going with a few more singles. We’ve already seen the release of the Big Sean-assisted “Way Out,” and you’d think he’d be lining up something radio-friendly for his next release; if so, expect to see Harlow remain on the charts for a while to come. What do you make of this first-week tally? Did Harlow hold it down, or fall short of expectation?