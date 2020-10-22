Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises

Posted By on October 22, 2020

Jack Harlow recently released his highly-anticipated new single, “Tyler Herro.”

After releasing his track “What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow became a household name when it came to the world of hip-hop. The Louisville rapper has been making music for quite some time now, but it is the aforementioned track that really catapulted him to superstardom. Following the release of the song, Harlow made the XXL Freshman Cover, and fans have been waiting for him to release a follow-up single. Yesterday, Harlow announced that the single would be coming today, in the form of “Tyler Herro,” named after the Miami Heat star.

This afternoon, Harlow premiered the music video for the song and he didn’t disappoint as the artist brought his signature Southern flow to the table, all while delivering some clever lines that will certainly end up in Instagram captions throughout the next week.

Whenever anticipated music releases, social media typically gets extremely excited and delivers their unfiltered opinions. Sometimes, the music is well-received while others, it falls flat. This time around, it’s clear the fans were very much feeling Harlow’s new track as commenters were quick to sing his praises. Some expressed their surprise at how good the song is, while others knew Jack was about to bring some heat.

Check out the reactions to the song, below, and let us know what you thought of “Tyler Herro,” in the comments section.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79 525 6
0
HNHH TIDAL Wave: Benny The Butcher & T.I. Provide This Week’s Soundtrack
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?
79
0
HNHH TIDAL Wave: Benny The Butcher & T.I. Provide This Week’s Soundtrack
119
0
Busta Rhymes Taunts T.I.: “You Was Not Ready To Get This Ass-Whooping”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jack Harlow Tyler Herro
93
0
Rico Nasty Feat. Gucci Mane & Don Toliver Don't Like Me
79
0
Kendrick Lamar Good Kid
106
0
WhoHeem Feat. Tyga & Lil Mosey Let's Link (Remix)
119
1
PA Salieu B***K
93
0
NoCap I Can't
106
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Late
66
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey “Forget Me Too” Video
119
0
Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?