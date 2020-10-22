Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises

After releasing his track “What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow became a household name when it came to the world of hip-hop. The Louisville rapper has been making music for quite some time now, but it is the aforementioned track that really catapulted him to superstardom. Following the release of the song, Harlow made the XXL Freshman Cover, and fans have been waiting for him to release a follow-up single. Yesterday, Harlow announced that the single would be coming today, in the form of “Tyler Herro,” named after the Miami Heat star.

This afternoon, Harlow premiered the music video for the song and he didn’t disappoint as the artist brought his signature Southern flow to the table, all while delivering some clever lines that will certainly end up in Instagram captions throughout the next week.

Whenever anticipated music releases, social media typically gets extremely excited and delivers their unfiltered opinions. Sometimes, the music is well-received while others, it falls flat. This time around, it’s clear the fans were very much feeling Harlow’s new track as commenters were quick to sing his praises. Some expressed their surprise at how good the song is, while others knew Jack was about to bring some heat.

Check out the reactions to the song, below, and let us know what you thought of “Tyler Herro,” in the comments section.