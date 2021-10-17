Rap Basement

Jackboy Teases His Next Project For 2022: “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

Posted By on October 17, 2021

Jackboy hints at dropping another new project titled, “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.”

It’s been a busy few years for Florida’s own Jackboy who joined us for the latest episode of On The Come Up. The rapper arrived with his eponymous album in 2020 and then unleashed two more projects before the year came to an end. This year, he followed up the tremendous run with the release of Jackboy 2, arriving in late August.

“It created another work ethic, a different type of hustle in me, so that helped me out too,” he explained on his three-album run in 2020. “It made them respect me more as an artist for real, for real. I got a lot of fans right now that respect me. That makes me wanna go even harder.”

While that resulted in Jackboy 2 this year, his fans might be able to expect another body of work before the year closes out. Jackboy also confirmed that he has a new project titled It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, that he’s aiming to drop in 2022. 

Imma have a new project I want to drop in 2022, but I don’t know if I should throw the name out there…But Imma drop a new project in 2021. I want to call it It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, and then I want to just keep on coming. That one’s already kind of done,” he explained in On The Come Up. “I want to stay on ’em how I was last year. Imma get back in that mode.”

Check out the latest episode of On The Come Up with Jackboy below. 

Via HNHH

