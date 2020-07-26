Jacquees, Chris Brown & Brent Faiyaz Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Despite the summer being (kinda) canceled, the coronavirus pandemic has forced many artists to reroute their plans for the year. Festivals have been nixed while the very idea of touring became damn-near repulsive. That being said, many singers, rappers, and musicians have used the time of self-isolation to lock into the studio and these days, we’re hearing the fruits of their labor.

Of course, the world of hip-hop has been filled with major releases from J. Cole‘s two-song pack to Logic‘s retirement album. However, there has been a ton of great R&B that’s arrived in these past few days alone. This week’s R&B Season playlist highlights some of the tracks that you gotta listen to. Brent Faiyaz is still riding the wave of February’s Fuck The World with a brand new remix of the title track featuring 2 Chainz. We had to include that new Jacquees and Chris Brown collaboration, “Put In Work.”

Pink Sweat$ makes two appearances on the playlist. The first being his new collaboration with Mahalia on “BRB” as well as the single, “At My Worst.” Following the release of his EP, The Prelude, it was only necessary we keep “At My Worst” on steady rotation. Additionally, we got the stripped-down version of Chiiild’s “Pirouette” as well as the Deante Hitchcock-assisted remix of Guapdad 4000’s “Orgasm Of Pain.”

