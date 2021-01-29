Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
40
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12269
1
Wiz Khalifa
1787
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jacquees Is Trying To Convince Teyana Taylor To Come Out Of Retirement

Posted By on January 29, 2021

Jacquees wants fellow R&B artist Teyana Taylor to call off her retirement.

Jacquees, the self-proclaimed King of R&B, appears to be on a mission to bring one of R&B’s lost queens back into the game. The Atlanta rapper typically makes waves in the music industry with his infamous quemixes, but now his sights are set on convincing Teyana Taylor to come out of her recently announced retirement. In a recent Instagram post, the two were pictured in what appears to be a studio, but judging by Quees’ caption, it’s unclear whether an official collaboration between the two artists is on the way or not.

Back in December, the Harlem-born singer-songwriter expressed her grievances with the music industry while posting her Spotify Wrapped stats. Roughly six months after releasing her third studio album, The Album, Taylor reflected on her journey as an artist in the post before ultimately revealing her retirement announcement, saying, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Teyana Taylor attends the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Since then, the mother of two has kept busy by launching her own PrettlyLittleThing collection, but fans — like Jacquees — are still clamoring for new musical output from her. Taylor has been receiving a lot of love from industry leaders across the board, with most notably Lil’ Kim and Dionne Warwick expressing interest in Petunia playing them in their respective biopics, and now Jacquees is publicly giving the multi-talented creative her flowers as well. 

As we’ve seen time and time again, retirement announcements often get thrown about in the music industry, so time will tell if Jacquees’ efforts were successful.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
40 525 3
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
40
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats
106
0
Jhené Aiko Stuns In A Seductive Black Sequin Two Piece
132
0
Trippie Redd’s New Album “Neon Shark” Fully Leaks: Report
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bankroll Freddie Add It Up
119
0
2KBABY Rounds
79
0
Lil Durk Kanye Krazy
66
0
Jpegmafia FIX URSELF!
119
0
Nechie & Gunna Stackin It
106
0
Mario Judah & Tes X It's Time To Rock
159
0
Megan Thee Stallion Body (Joel Corry Remix)
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
185
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats