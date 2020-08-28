Rap Basement

Jacquees Teases New Music With Trey Songz After Celina Powell Accusations

Posted By on August 28, 2020

Jacquees and Trey Songz have some new music on the way despite everybody trying to cancel the latter for his sexual misconduct allegations.

Last week, Trey Songz was in the process of being canceled over multiple sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. Celina Powell and her friend Aliza spoke about their experiences with the singer, accusing him of holding women hostage in hotel rooms and urinating on them without consent. These claims brought back re-surfaced allegations from Keke Palmer and a story from Bebe Rexha about their experiences with Trey.

There have been no updates after he addressed the claims on social media and it will be interesting to see how all of his upcoming musical releases are received, considering the bad taste that this left with people.

Still, his career rolls on. He was recently spotted in the studio with Jacquees, teasing some music that’s about to drop.

“Me and Tre got some jams doe,” wrote Jacquees on Instagram Stories. He posted a video of the star hard at work, clipping up some files on his production wave.

In the comments, both artists are being trolled for their signature mannerisms, including Jacquees’ “eeeEEEEeeeeeEEEE”‘s and Trey’s emotional nature in his songs. 


Prince Williams/Getty Images

Is this something that you’re looking forward to? It looks like Jacquees x Trey Songz is on the way sooner than you can imagine.

Via HNHH

