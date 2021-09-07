Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”

Posted By on September 6, 2021

Jadakiss details how The Lox ended up on “DONDA.”

Kanye West‘s DONDA has already earned the hitmaker his ninth No. 1 album and extended participation in one of the year’s most-anticipated projects toward a formidable list of featured voices.

Among those found on Kanye West’s stacked list of collaborators on DONDA was The Lox, whose appearance was a timely stamp on the resurgence they’ve been riding since their Verzuz battle opposite Dipset.

Speaking with HipHopDX, Jadakiss opened up further about the circumstances that presented themselves to allow the feature to come together.

“Someone from Ye’s camp actually reached out to my older son,” he said. “Then Ye called us the next day after Verzuz, he hit me the next morning. We flew straight there and went straight to the studio and knocked the song out. Then went and rested and came back the next day and went to the event and flew back.”

All three men are featured on “Jesus Lord, Pt. 2” along with Jay Electronica and Larry Hoover Jr. The set was also in attendance at the second listening event for DONDA on August 6th in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz stadium.

“It was ill,” Jadakiss said. “It was a different experience for us, but it was super dope.”

Via HNHH

