HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, & Cam’ron Tapped For ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama “Queens”

Posted By on September 30, 2021

In addition to Brandy and Eve, “Queens” is set to feature appearances from several prominent Hip-Hop artists.

Since being announced earlier this year, Queens has been one of the most anticipated shows this fall. The ABC drama will star Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez as a group of women who were once a part of the successful ’90s rap ensemble known as Nasty Bitches. After breaking up and going their separate ways, all four of them reunite in their 40s and decide to give their promising music career one more shot.

Queens will finally be premiering within a matter of weeks, and as fans get ready for ABC’s new series, more exciting news has surfaced. In addition to music industry heavyweights Brandy and Eve, Queens will also feature appearances from Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Cam’ronHipHopDX reports.

Jadakiss and Fivio will reportedly first appear in the show’s fifth episode with unknown roles while Cam’ron appears in multiple episodes as a rapper who was once featured on one of the group’s hit singles. More information has not yet been revealed about each rapper’s character, so fans will have to wait until Queens airs to see how they interact with Nasty Bitches members Xplicit Lyrics, Professor Sex, Da Thrill, and Butter Pecan — portrayed by Brandy, Eve, Naughton, and Velazquez, respectively.

Watch the trailer for ABC’s Queens, which also features a quick off-screen cameo from Swizz Beatz, below. The Hip-Hop drama is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19.

[via]
Via HNHH

