Jadakiss Surpasses One Billion Global Streams

Posted By on January 20, 2021

Congratulations to Jadakiss, who recently hit the amazing milestone of passing one billion global streams.

It’s always nice to see a lyricist win, especially one as respected as Jadakiss. Though never quite seen as a commercial juggernaut, Kiss has been one of the game’s most consistent and respected emcees, amassing a legendary catalog of solo albums and LOX projects alike. For decades, Kiss has been spitting punchlines and introspective bars, having worked with basically every legendary emcee you can possibly think of. Now, the New York rapper has hit a major musical milestone, having officially surpassed one billion global streams.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The news was broken by Def Jam’s official Instagram account, who congratulated Kiss on his accomplishment. Given that he’s never been one to chase trends, it’s refreshing too see him benefitting from the loyalty of his fanbase, who has remained by his side since Money, Power, & Respect introduced The LOX to the world in 1998. Next came Kiss Tha Game Goodbye, which kicked off his solo career with classic tunes like the Nas-assisted “Show Discipline” and the Styles P-assisted back-and-forth masterclass “We Gon’ Make It.”

Since then, there have been plenty of highlights lining Jada’s career, be them albums, verses, or triumphant Verzuz battles that set new goals for drunk energy. At this stage, it’s not even surprising to see the rap game’s Jason Vorhees running impressive numbers, given how universally loved he is in hip-hop circles. Clearly, the people still appreciate the bars — not only did Jada recently surpass a billi, but fellow New York lyricist Dave East also hit the big milestone not too long ago.

Congratulations to Jada for this one! For more from the legendary emcee, be sure to check out our exclusive conversation with The LOX right here. 

Via HNHH

