Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bow Wow Declares Film & TV As His “Life”: “Music Was Just The Start Up”
79
0
Jaden Smith Announces “Cool Tape Volume 3” Project: “It’s Completing The Trilogy”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jaden Smith Announces “Cool Tape Volume 3” Project: “It’s Completing The Trilogy”

Posted By on July 24, 2020

On the heels of the release of his latest single “Cabin Fever,” Jaden Smith readies “Cool Tape Volume 3.”

His latest single is already heating up streaming services as Jaden Smith announces he has a new project on the horizon. The middle Smith child continues his music rise with “Cabin Fever,” and alternative-indie offering he dropped off on Friday (July 24). The 22-year-old artist chatted with MTV’s Fresh Out Live about his new single and shared that he’s readying a new album titled Cool Tape Volume 3.

Jaden Smith, Cabin Fever, Cool Tape Volume 3, MTV, Fresh Out Live
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

“It’s completing the trilogy of the Cool Tape Volume 3’s and then it’s also kinda completing the trilogies of Syre and Erys at the same time. So it’s like, putting an end to two eras at once so that I can then go off into the future and into the next thing after that.” Jaden also shared how his dating life during quarantine inspired his latest single “Cabin Fever,” a track where he talks about getting a tad stir-crazy ad desiring to grab his love interest and take off.

 “I kinda, you know, pulled this from some real-life experiences and also kinda dreamed it up in my head a little bit, cause I like to create stories around my music,” he said. “That’s kinda what the story of it is, and I’m really excited about it. I’m hoping that people can relate to it as well with having that person that you wanna see and then feeling like the whole world is stopping you from seeing them…literally.”

Check out Jaden’s full interview with Fresh Out Live below along with his new single “Cabin Fever.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Declares Film & TV As His “Life”: “Music Was Just The Start Up”
79 525 6
0
Boosie Badazz Says R. Kelly Has More Hits Than Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Bow Wow Declares Film & TV As His “Life”: “Music Was Just The Start Up”
79
0
Jaden Smith Announces “Cool Tape Volume 3” Project: “It’s Completing The Trilogy”
93
0
Boosie Badazz Says R. Kelly Has More Hits Than Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder
146
0
Chris Brown Shuts Down “Verzuz” Rumors: “Not In Competition With Nobody But Myself”
159
0
Reginae Drops A Few Bars On Song She Recorded With Her Friends
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Queen Naija Pack Lite
146
0
TMG FRE$H Feat. Tee Grizzley Champagne Cry
238
0
Shoreline Mafia Feat. Wiz Khalifa How We Do It
199
0
Amir Obe Shadow
265
0
Benny The Butcher Feat. Rick Hyde & Heem It's Over
185
1
070 Shake Feat. Tame Impala Guilty Conscience (Tame Impala Remix)
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Kaelin Ellis Dinosaurs
212
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
159
0
Excitement
212
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bow Wow Declares Film & TV As His “Life”: “Music Was Just The Start Up”
Jaden Smith Announces “Cool Tape Volume 3” Project: “It’s Completing The Trilogy”
Boosie Badazz Says R. Kelly Has More Hits Than Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder