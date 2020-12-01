Jae Millz Encouraged Lil Wayne To Spit Disrespectful Bars To Jay-Z On “It’s Good”

They’re considered two of the greatest rappers of all time, but Jae Millz recalled when Lil Wayne and Jay-Z were beefing over bars. The lyrical spat between the two artists was well documented, but Millz recently shared the story of how the brief hostility began nearly a decade ago. It all started when Wayne heard “H.A.M.” off of Watch The Throne, and Jae Mills revealed that he encouraged Weezy to bite back after hearing the lyrics.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On the track, Jay-Z rhymes, “N*ggas fantasize about the sh*t that I do daily / Like these rappers rap about all the sh*t that I do really / I’m like, ‘Really; half a billi,’ n*gga, really?’ You got baby money / Keep it real with n*ggas, n*ggas ain’t got my lady’s money.” Millz said, “[Wayne] ain’t feel that sh*t.” Initially, Wayne couldn’t tell if Jay was taking a shot at him and questioned whether he should respond.

“I remember Wayne walked out the room, just went to go get a cup of water and sh*t,” said Millz. “I remember two days later he did a song—what was it, Drake, Jadakiss, and Wayne?” It was—and the track was “It’s Good” from Tha Carter IV. On that song, Lil Wayne rapped, “Talkin’ ’bout baby money? I got your baby money / Kidnap your b*tch, get that ‘How-much-you-love-your-lady’ money / I know you fake n*gga, press your brakes n*gga / I’ll take you out, that’s a date n*gga.”

Millz remembered Wayne asking his crew if they believed the bars were “too much.” Others told him it would be best if Wayne got rid of the bars altogether, but not Jae Millz. “Man, f*ck that sh*t! Say that sh*t!” the rapper said he told Wayne. “Everybody got mad at me. I was like yo, do you feel like he was talkin’ ’bout you?… If you feel—this was just the battle rapper in me at this time but this is how much I f*ck with Wayne, this is what Wayne looks at me for—do you feel like it was a shot?”

“‘Cause if you didn’t feel that it was a shot, you wouldn’t have thought of the bar you thought of.” Check out Jae Millz sharing the story of his involvement in the lyrical battle below.