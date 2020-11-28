Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jae Millz Recalls Being Upset With Drake Over 2012 “Club Paradise” Tour
106
1
Busta Rhymes Gives Take On Creating A “Cohesive Body Of Work” In This Generation
159
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1654
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
940
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jae Millz Recalls Being Upset With Drake Over 2012 “Club Paradise” Tour

Posted By on November 27, 2020

He made it clear that he has nothing but love for Drake & all his Young Money fam, but he was honest regarding how he felt about being excluded from the tour.

He’s able to put the past behind him and boast about his days as a Young Money artist, but Jae Millz recently admitted that there was a time when he was upset with his labelmates. The rapper has nothing but love for his former Young Money crew including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and Lil Twist, but he was honest with Bootleg Kev about a time almost 10 years ago when there were moves being made that got him hot under the collar.

“Nicki and Drake kept the lights on when Wayne went to Riker’s Island. I’m keepin’ it a buck,” said Jae Millz. “Now, we’re touring. How do we do the tours now? Who’s gonna open, who’s gonna close? Oh, he’s not going out with us? He’s going out on his own? She’s doing her own tour? So now, I’m peepin’ like—this when I realize this sh*t is really, really different and it happened fast.”

Millz recalled back in 2012 when Drake embarked on the Club Paradise Tour with Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky. The tour pulled in $46 million and was a hit, but Jae Millz felt a certain way about it because he believed he was supposed to be on the line-up. “I was hot. I love Drake, but I was hot,” he said. “I was hot because I was thinking something was gonna go a certain way… That was basically everybody that was doing the same thing that we were doing at that time that wasn’t with Young Money.”

“And I love Drake. I love Drake with all my heart. I love Nicki. I love Tyga. Wayne, Gudda, Mack Mane, Twist. I love everybody that was apart of that ride,” he continued. “That was a decade of my life. That was a real period of my life, but there were a lot of times in that period when I started to see, ‘Oh, we’re labelmates. We homies, but we’re labelmates.’ You can’t forget that because you didn’t grow up with these people. You met these people on some business sh*t.”

Watch Jae Millz explain himself in detail below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Busta Rhymes Gives Take On Creating A “Cohesive Body Of Work” In This Generation
159 525 12
1
Drakeo The Ruler Questions Soulja Boy Being In Protective Custody While In Jail
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Jae Millz Recalls Being Upset With Drake Over 2012 “Club Paradise” Tour
106
1
Busta Rhymes Gives Take On Creating A “Cohesive Body Of Work” In This Generation
159
1
Drakeo The Ruler Questions Soulja Boy Being In Protective Custody While In Jail
225
0
Lil Nas X Admits John Mayer Said Something That Made Him “Cry A Little Bit”
238
1
Boosie Defies Odds By Hitting The Club In His Wheelchair After Being Shot
529
1
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Wayne Feat. Kam Carter Kam
66
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Drake BB King Freestyle
119
0
Corey St.Rose Feat. Smoove'L Julius Caesar
132
0
OnCue Big Mad
159
0
Snoop Dogg Doggy Dogg Christmas
172
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Lil Baby & 42 Dugg Walk
172
0
Busta Rhymes Feat. Flipmode Squad Follow The Wave
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
331
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
225
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jae Millz Recalls Being Upset With Drake Over 2012 “Club Paradise” Tour
Busta Rhymes Gives Take On Creating A “Cohesive Body Of Work” In This Generation
Drakeo The Ruler Questions Soulja Boy Being In Protective Custody While In Jail