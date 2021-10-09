Rap Basement

Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album

Posted By on October 9, 2021

Jameela Jamil scolds haters for downplaying her production credit on James Blake’s “Friends That Break Your Heart.”

James Blake returned to the public eye, Friday, with his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, featuring J.I.D., SZA, SwaVay, and even production credits from his girlfriend, actress Jameela Jamil. When haters begin questioning the extent of her contributions to the album, she slammed them on social media.

“A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that,” Jamil wrote on Twitter, Saturday. “You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing.”

Jameela Jamil, James Blake
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

She expanded on Instagram, writing in a lengthy post that she initially didn’t want to accept the credit out of fear of backlash, but Blake insisted.

Jamil added: “I hope you’re taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now. I hope you know that if you’re not being believed over your achievements… that it’s not a reflection of you… it’s a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can’t fathom that you could be impressive.”

“It happens at every level in every industry. Even to me. Even when I don’t credit myself, my boyfriend just quietly credited me. We are in this shit together. Representation matters. It is not our responsibility to be believed, liked, understood or approved of,” she conluded.

[Via]
Via HNHH

