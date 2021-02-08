James Corden Tries To Help The Weeknd With Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Performance

To prepare for Super Bowl LV, James Corden and The Weeknd teamed up for a fun little promo video. The Weeknd is set to tear up the Super Bowl halftime show tonight, after being snubbed by the Grammys. We feel as if tonight, Abel will make a point to show out to the highest extent. But before the madness begins, Corden and The Weeknd offered fans a few laughs.

In the sketch, Corden tries unorthodox methods to help The Weeknd prep for the biggest performance in his life. “I love The Weeknd’s music,” explains Corden. “But the halftime show isn’t about music anymore, it’s about razzle-dazzle.” He does have a point.

In reality, Abel wants to stick thematically with his After Hours vibe, but he doesn’t plan on getting too crazy. “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” The Weeknd told Variety. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.” The Weeknd recently announced tour dates for 2021, so scoop up your tickets before they’re all gone.