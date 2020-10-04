Rap Basement

T-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks “Disrespectful” TLC Fans
YBN Nahmir Checks Person Who Made Fun Of His Ads On IG
The Lox Living Off Xperience
Big Sean Detroit
Jay Electronica’s “Act II: The Patents of Nobility” Leaks In Its Entirety

Posted By on October 4, 2020

Over a decade later and Jay Electronica’s long-awaited, “Act II: The Patents Of Nobility” surfaces online.

If you were disappointed in the long-awaited release of Jay Electronica‘s debut album, you might be satisfied with the actual album you’ve been waiting for. Jay Electronica’s Act II: The Patents of Nobility has been one of those albums that are known to exist but it nowhere to be found. Initially announced in 2009, it’s the album that fans have wanted. That’s likely a factor as to why many were on the fence about Jay’s A Written Testimony which sounded like a collaborative album with Jay to fulfill some sort of contractual obligation. 


Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Act II was leaked in its entirety online and fans have been freaking out online, per HHNM. Laced with sixteen songs in total, the project includes two features from Jay-Z, who appears alongside The-Dream on “Shiny Suit Theory,” as well as Serge Gainsbourg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, LaTonya Givens, and The Bullits. Interestingly enough, “Shiny Suit Theory” is the only song from Act II: The Patents Of Nobility that actually made Jay Elec’s Roc Nation debut earlier this year.

Word on road is that the album was bought by a group of hackers that pitched in towards the five-figure price point to receive the album in its entirety. 

The project essentially includes the entire tracklist previously teased in 2012 without Kanye’s contribution to “New Illuminati.” 

We can’t post the project here but it’s floating around on the Internet somewhere. Check out some of the reactions below. 

Via HNHH

