Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13023
1
Wiz Khalifa
2197
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jay Rock Has Returned To The Studio

Posted By on February 15, 2021

With TDE poised for a major resurgence in 2021, Jay Rock has returned to the studio to craft his “Redemption” follow-up.

In 2018, Jay Rock delivered one of the year’s most complete bodies of work in Redemption, a project that was ultimately one of the last TDE releases in recent memory. And though it’s been somewhat of a drought for the acclaimed label, all signs are steadily pointing to a massive resurgence, with Kendrick, Isaiah Rashad, ScHoolboy Q, SZAand Ab-Soul steadily working on new music. Now, we can add Jay Rock to the list, as evidenced by a slew of new studio pictures.

Jay Rock

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, images don’t necessarily paint a complete picture of what’s actually transpiring — but a rapper in the studio generally means that music is being actively worked on. And the timeline certainly makes sense, given that it’s been several years now since we heard an album from Eastside Johnny. Given how praised Redemption was upon its release, with some even touting it as one of one TDE‘s best projects, many are eagerly anticipating another full-length body of work — far though it may be from coming to fruition.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Rock’s next project, it’s still exciting to see him in his element, celebrating those in his circle that have remained unwaveringly loyal. “Tha real always got my back!!” he captions, rocking a “Chinatown” sweater and revealing a look at his new braids. Keep an eye out for more news on Jay Rock‘s new music, and someone better go tell Kevin Durant that the wheels are officially in motion. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93 525 7
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159
0
Southside Claims Only 5 Rappers Are Worthy Of His Beats
106
1
Jay Rock Has Returned To The Studio
119
0
Benny The Butcher Reacts To 6ix9ine & Meek Mill Drama
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
79
0
Big L Put It On
106
0
Kalan.FrFr Feat. Mozzy No Love
93
0
Yelawolf & Caskey Feat. DJ Paul Open
132
1
Mario Luxury Love
199
0
Joey Trap Brace
119
0
Casanova Feat. Jacquees Don't Wanna
424
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
Southside Claims Only 5 Rappers Are Worthy Of His Beats