Jay-Z Announces New Cannabis Brand “MONOGRAM”

Posted By on October 23, 2020

Jay-Z officially details his new cannabis brand MONOGRAM, his first since partnering with Caliva in 2019.

Jay-Z doesn’t need to remind the world that he’s a businessman — it’s simply part of his image at this stage in the game. And with his fortunes continuing to climb, so too have his avenues of income. Today, it has been confirmed that Hov has officially moved to change the cannabis game with the announcement and unveiling of MONOGRAM, a company that “seeks to redefine what cannabis means to consumers today” — as per a recent press release.

Jay-Z

Brian Ach/Getty Images

At the moment, Jay-Z has yet to issue an official statement regarding MONOGRAM, but given the prestige often associated with his name and brand, expect the company to be a high-end lifestyle company designed with excellence in mind. “IT IS A COLLECTIVE EFFORT TO BRING YOU THE BEST, AND A HUMBLE PURSUIT TO DISCOVER WHAT THE BEST TRULY MEANS,” reads the official MONOGRAM website, which highlights hand-graded flowers and meticulously grown bud. Should you be interested in checking out what they have to offer so far, visit their website right here

MONOGRAM marks the first development to emerge from Hov’s partnership with California cannabis company Caliva, with whom he joined in 2019 as the chief brand strategist. It’s unclear as to when or where MONOGRAM products will be made available, or whether they will be branching over to Canadian markets where recreational marijuana is legal. Keep an eye out for more details on Jay-Z’s latest cannabis brand as they surface — are you interested in seeing what Hov can bring to the table? 

Via HNHH

