Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
26
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12891
1
Wiz Khalifa
2118
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album

Posted By on February 10, 2021

Robin Thicke reveals that Jay-Z had a hand in shaping his new project.

Robin Thicke is preparing to drop off a brand new project this week titled, On Earth, and in Heaven. The singer’s upcoming project is set to drop this Friday and will include an appearance from his long-time collaborator,Pharrell Williams, who features on “Take Me Higher.” The project is 11 songs in length and according to Thicke, he got the assistance of Jay-Z to finalize the tracklist. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Thicke explained how he got Jay on board to make sure the final product was on point. 


Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Because I didn’t have Andre [Harrell] to help me with the final tracklisting, I reached out to Jay,” said Thicke. “And I said, ‘Hey, I don’t have Andre. Would you mind stepping in this time to help me with the tracklisting?’ And Jay gave me the greatest A&R advice. Went through each track, sent me a little note about each track.”

Thicke included a few tracks that he figured he wouldn’t even include on the project anyways. It was Jay-Z who assured Thicke to follow his gut feeling. “That kinda sealed it for me. ‘Cause I needed one other opinion that I respected that much to give me that last sign that I wasn’t crazy,” said Thicke.

Jay-Z will also be dropping some new music this Friday. Last night, it was revealed that Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle will have a collaboration on the soundtrack for Judas & The Black Messiah.

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
26 525 2
0
Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Headed To Clubhouse
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
26
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
212
0
Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Headed To Clubhouse
212
0
Machine Gun Kelly Selling Vibrators & Steamy Megan Fox Merch For Valentine’s Day
185
0
Young Thug Announces More New “Slime Language 2” Music
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Young Drummer Boy Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Quit Playin
93
0
Sada Baby & OG Louie The XIII No Help
93
0
Trippie Redd Buzz
199
0
Westside Boogie Do 4 Love
119
0
Sauce Walka What You Gone Do
146
0
Kevo Muney Feat. Lil Durk Leave Some Day (Remix)
146
0
Teezo Touchdown Technically
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
463
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
318
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Headed To Clubhouse