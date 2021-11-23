Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1972
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1522
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

JAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY Nominations

Posted By on November 23, 2021

JAY-Z’s three nominations push him to become the artist with the most GRAMMY Award nominations of all time.

Congratulations are in order for the legendary JAY-Z, who has officially become the artist with the most all-time GRAMMY Award nominations. The Brooklyn native was previously tied with Quincy Jones with eighty nominations over the years, but his three nominations this year push him to the top spot. 

He may not have personally released an album in 2021, but JAY-Z was more active than in other years, contributing vocals to Kanye West, DMX, Drake, and several other artists’ albums. He has proven to be a strong contender every time he’s nominated at the GRAMMYs, taking home twenty-three trophies in his career. And now, he has a chance to add three more to his collection. 


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nominated for his guest appearance on Ye’s record “Jail” and DMX‘s song “Bath Salts,” JAY-Z has officially gained sole ownership of the No. 1 position as far as all-time GRAMMY nominations go. Quincy Jones was not nominated this year, despite writing the liner notes for Jon Batiste’s album. Batiste earned the most nominations this year out of anybody.

Paul McCartney, who was previously tied for second place with Beyoncé, passes her with two nominations this year in the rock categories. He now has 81 all-time nominations. Beyoncé was not nominated this year.

Do you think JAY-Z will win in any of his categories? Congratulations to the iconic rapper on becoming the most nominated artist ever at the GRAMMYs.


Al Bello/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106 525 8
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159
0
JAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY Nominations
159
0
The Weeknd Says New Album Is Like Purgatory & Assures “The Dawn” Is Coming
159
0
Baby Keem, NBA YoungBoy & Saweetie Land Their First Grammy Nominations
649
0
More News

Trending Songs

Troy Ave The Weatherman
119
0
Yung Mal Like Belly
119
0
Lou From Paradise (f.k.a. Lou The Human) Live From The Slumz
106
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Dr. Dre Who Am I (What's My Name)?
172
0
G Perico Feat. Boogie Fre$h It's True (Remix)
172
0
Method Man New Old School
172
0
Desiigner I'm Ready
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
238
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
132
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
JAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY Nominations