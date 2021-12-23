Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jay-Z Compares Beyoncé To Michael Jackson & Causes Heavy Career Debate
119
0
Roddy Ricch Reveals He Almost Called Himself “Lil Bird”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2131
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
926
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jay-Z Compares Beyoncé To Michael Jackson & Causes Heavy Career Debate

Posted By on December 22, 2021

“Michael Jackson never had a Coachella, she’s an evolution of him,” said Hov.

He remains one of the most celebrated entertainers to ever enter the industry, so it comes as no surprise that artists continue to make comparisons to Michael Jackson. The King of Pop dominated from his childhood until his untimely and shocking death in 2009, and whenever his name pops up in those “the greatest” discussions, it captivates the world.

Yesterday (December 21), Jay-Z joined Alicia Keys and friends on her Twitter Spaces chat and during the conversation, Hov praised his superfamous wife, sparking a debate about Beyoncé and Jackson.

Michael Jackson
Phil Walter / Staff / Getty Images

“Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella, she’s an evolution of him because she watched him at nine,” said Jay. “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.” The public interpreted this as him saying Bey evolved past Jackson because he never had a Coachella moment.

Music fans from all sides came after this quote and weighed in heavily. Some believed that no one can stand next to Jackson, regardless of their icon status, while the BeyHive swooped in to agree with Jay-Z. Others brought up their favorites that they believe should also be added to the “bigger than Michael Jackson” debate, but you can let us know where you stand in the comments after checking out a few reactions below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Roddy Ricch Reveals He Almost Called Himself “Lil Bird”
146 525 11
0
Westside Gunn Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital
304 525 23
1

Recent Stories

Jay-Z Compares Beyoncé To Michael Jackson & Causes Heavy Career Debate
119
0
Roddy Ricch Reveals He Almost Called Himself “Lil Bird”
146
0
Westside Gunn Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital
304
1
Astroworld Festival Investigation: Congress Wants Answers From Live Nation
119
0
Young Guru Responds To Jay-Z’s “Verzuz” Comments
344
0
More News

Trending Songs

Stonebwoy & Joey B Feat. Abra Cadabra Nukedzor (What's Up)
66
0
NoCap Flaws
119
0
Fredo Bang Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)
132
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Emo Rockstar
132
1
Le$ Feat. Freddie Gibbs Chrome Lips
185
0
Dee Watkins Right Or Wrong
199
0
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. Yrb Tezz No Diss
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

KingMostWanted Keeps Versace & Gushers On Him At All Times
106
0
The Weeknd “Echoes Of Silence” Video
212
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands “Where Is Marshall” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jay-Z Compares Beyoncé To Michael Jackson & Causes Heavy Career Debate
Roddy Ricch Reveals He Almost Called Himself “Lil Bird”
Westside Gunn Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital