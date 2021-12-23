Jay-Z Compares Beyoncé To Michael Jackson & Causes Heavy Career Debate

He remains one of the most celebrated entertainers to ever enter the industry, so it comes as no surprise that artists continue to make comparisons to Michael Jackson. The King of Pop dominated from his childhood until his untimely and shocking death in 2009, and whenever his name pops up in those “the greatest” discussions, it captivates the world.

Yesterday (December 21), Jay-Z joined Alicia Keys and friends on her Twitter Spaces chat and during the conversation, Hov praised his superfamous wife, sparking a debate about Beyoncé and Jackson.



Phil Walter / Staff / Getty Images

“Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella, she’s an evolution of him because she watched him at nine,” said Jay. “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.” The public interpreted this as him saying Bey evolved past Jackson because he never had a Coachella moment.

Music fans from all sides came after this quote and weighed in heavily. Some believed that no one can stand next to Jackson, regardless of their icon status, while the BeyHive swooped in to agree with Jay-Z. Others brought up their favorites that they believe should also be added to the “bigger than Michael Jackson” debate, but you can let us know where you stand in the comments after checking out a few reactions below.